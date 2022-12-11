Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $25,320.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hudson Global Stock Down 3.8 %
HSON opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.