Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $25,320.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hudson Global Stock Down 3.8 %

HSON opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 15.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

