Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,377.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34.

META opened at $115.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $307.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 986.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

