Insider Buying: Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Insider Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Rating) insider Charles Thomas acquired 2,000,000 shares of Viking Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($16,107.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Viking Mines

Viking Mines Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the First Hit gold property located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Viking Ashanti Limited. Viking Mines Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

