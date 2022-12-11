Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$37,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$507,717.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

