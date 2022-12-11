Yikang Liu Sells 7,167 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$330,973.68.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Yikang Liu sold 3,833 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$14,028.78.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 0.3 %

SVM stock opened at C$3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.85 million and a P/E ratio of 29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.73. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$2.74 and a one year high of C$5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.37.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$67.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2305897 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.