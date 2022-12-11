NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

