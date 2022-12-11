Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.91.

TOL opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,065 shares of company stock worth $296,086. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 155.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

