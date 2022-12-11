SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $94.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SouthState Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 22,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,171,000 after acquiring an additional 444,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. SouthState has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. The firm had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

