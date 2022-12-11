SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $94.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SouthState Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. SouthState has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. The firm had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SouthState (SSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.