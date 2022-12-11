Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $69.50

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

