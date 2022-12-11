Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $235.00

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.38. Globant has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $324.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.23.

Institutional Trading of Globant

About Globant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,737,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.