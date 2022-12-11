International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $34.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,623,858 shares of company stock worth $167,594,928 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.