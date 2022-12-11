Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.1 %

BCO stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after buying an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 271,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after buying an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

