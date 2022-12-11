Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,737,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,737,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 909,175 shares of company stock worth $21,161,299. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 70.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 62.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

