Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT at $24.80

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

