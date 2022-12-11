Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Buys $40,153.60 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,192 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.80 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.