Shannon Hall Sells 230 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $173.68 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24.
Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -84.21%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Mesa Laboratories Company Profile
Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.
