Shannon Hall Sells 230 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $173.68 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

