Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo Acquires 5,500 Shares

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.41 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of A$40,755.00 ($27,352.35).
Anthony (Tony) Lombardo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Anthony (Tony) Lombardo bought 10,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.69 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of A$76,890.00 ($51,604.03).
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Anthony (Tony) Lombardo bought 45,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.85 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of A$353,250.00 ($237,080.54).
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Anthony (Tony) Lombardo 59,242 shares of Lendlease Group stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
