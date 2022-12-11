Adam S. Grossman Acquires 14,983 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

