Adam S. Grossman Acquires 14,983 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ADMA Biologics Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.