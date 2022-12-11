Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $557.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 275,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.