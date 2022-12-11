Craig Mason Acquires 916,859 Shares of Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1 – Get Rating) insider Craig Mason purchased 916,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,842.95 ($30,767.08).

Craig Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Craig Mason purchased 29,157 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,895.21 ($1,271.95).

Complii FinTech Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

About Complii FinTech Solutions

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers Complii Advisor Bid, which enables automated distribution and acceptance of corporate deals through advisors and brokers; and Account Fast, an account opening App for clients.

