Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Director Sells $173,133.78 in Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Grand Canyon Education

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

