Michael Bruen Sells 2,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.23 million, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWMN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.