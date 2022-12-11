Insider Buying: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Acquires 1,069 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Rating) CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QCRH opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $828.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 2.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in QCR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in QCR by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

