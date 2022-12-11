Insider Buying: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Acquires 1,069 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QCR Stock Down 0.3 %

QCRH opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $828.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 2.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in QCR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in QCR by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.