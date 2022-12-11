Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,215.08

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,215.08 ($14.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,460.50 ($17.81). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,457 ($17.77), with a volume of 1,063,961 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.36) to GBX 1,210 ($14.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.46) to GBX 1,275 ($15.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,304.38 ($15.91).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,257.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.67.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.