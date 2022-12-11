Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.09

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.09 and traded as high as $14.71. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 3,746 shares changing hands.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $128.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

