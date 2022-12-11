Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,027.35

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,027.35 ($24.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,079 ($25.35). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,072 ($25.27), with a volume of 328,280 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,350 ($28.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.70) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.05) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.17) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,191.67 ($26.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,997.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,336.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.24) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($488.06). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.24) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($488.06). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,621.19). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

