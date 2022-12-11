Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as high as C$2.36. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 20,050 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$136.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

