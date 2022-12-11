Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $586.87

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 586.87 ($7.16) and traded as high as GBX 599 ($7.30). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.30), with a volume of 4,372,694 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.43) target price on Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815 ($9.94).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 586.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 935.94.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.