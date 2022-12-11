AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.37 and traded as high as C$6.76. AGF Management shares last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 117,223 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$432.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$272,681.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

