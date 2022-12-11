Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.29

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.29 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.49). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.44), with a volume of 108,860 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.21 million and a PE ratio of 2,005.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,415.49 ($5,384.09).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

