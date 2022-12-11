Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.80. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 272 shares changing hands.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

