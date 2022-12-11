Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.80. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 272 shares changing hands.
Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.
Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
