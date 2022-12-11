ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.30. ZTE shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 2,240 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZTE Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

