Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.00

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.00 and traded as high as C$10.10. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 146,698 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of C$824.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

