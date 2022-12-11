Carl Swensson Acquires 600,000 Shares of Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) Stock

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM – Get Rating) insider Carl Swensson purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$39,600.00 ($26,577.18).

Dart Mining Stock Performance

About Dart Mining

Dart Mining NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metal in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium, silver, copper, molybdenum, zinc, tungsten, tin, and tantalum ores. Its flagship project is the Granite Flat located between Mitta Mitta and Glen Wills. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Tallangatta, Australia.

