Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 432,254 shares traded.

Oragenics Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at Oragenics

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,576,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,531.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

