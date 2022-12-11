United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,021.68

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,021.68 ($12.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,041 ($12.69). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,033.50 ($12.60), with a volume of 1,449,053 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.24) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,025 ($12.50) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.00) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,097 ($13.38).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 960.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,378.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,866.67%.

In other news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($32,264.36).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

