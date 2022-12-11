PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

PPX Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

