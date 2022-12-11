EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.15

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.15 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 44.85 ($0.55). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.53), with a volume of 75,158 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £197.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2,170.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.