Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.82

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.82 and traded as high as $42.20. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 7,422 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

