Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.31

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.31 and traded as high as C$23.10. Enerplus shares last traded at C$22.03, with a volume of 1,045,278 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

