Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.63

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.63 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 19.23 ($0.23). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 283,071 shares changing hands.

Gemfields Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.63. The company has a market capitalization of £224.84 million and a P/E ratio of 475.00.

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Gemfields Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Gemfields Group

In other Gemfields Group news, insider David John Lovett sold 6,784,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22), for a total value of £1,221,156 ($1,489,033.04).

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

