CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,772.14

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,772.14 ($21.61) and traded as high as GBX 2,054 ($25.05). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,052 ($25.02), with a volume of 96,746 shares traded.

CVSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.90) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,903.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,772.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

In other news, insider Deborah Kemp acquired 1,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($20.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,747.08 ($30,175.69). Also, insider Richard Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($21.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($21,338.86). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,954 shares of company stock worth $4,280,708.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

