Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.60

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.60 and traded as high as $29.91. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.81% of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

