Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $566.43

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.43 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 650.50 ($7.93). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 648 ($7.90), with a volume of 1,097,524 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.78) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.18) to GBX 840 ($10.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.60) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.61) to GBX 711 ($8.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.33 ($8.86).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 623.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 567.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

