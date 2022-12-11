Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.43 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 89,664 shares trading hands.

Enteq Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.41.

Get Enteq Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enteq Technologies news, insider Andrew Law purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,193.63).

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.