China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.62 and traded as high as C$4.06. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 39,120 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

