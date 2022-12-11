The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.63

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.63 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.91 ($1.07). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 86.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 195,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £404.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.50.

In related news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £10,948.70 ($13,350.45).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

