Michael David Dunn Sells 5,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Symbotic Price Performance
NASDAQ SYM opened at $11.35 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
