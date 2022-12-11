Michael David Dunn Sells 5,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $11.35 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

