Brenda S. Furlow Sells 800 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.61.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

