Miles B. Haberer Sells 1,202 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $54,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NACCO Industries stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 8.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 9,413.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

