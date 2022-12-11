Miles B. Haberer Sells 1,202 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $54,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NACCO Industries Stock Performance
NACCO Industries stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $63.19.
NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 8.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.